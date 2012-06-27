SINGAPORE, June 27 Saudi Aramco has sold at least 55,000 tonnes of July naphtha from its Ras Tanura refinery, bringing total spot volumes for next month from Middle East suppliers to more than 500,000 tonnes, traders said on Wednesday.

Kuwait recently sold 100,000 tonnes for July loading, while ADNOC sold about 125,000 tonnes, with Qatar having released at least 200,000 tonnes into the spot market.

The high spot volumes were a result of Asian buyers having either reduced their term quantities or dropped their contracts with Middle Eastern suppliers because of record-high premiums when the contracts were due for renewal this year.

Despite the high exports, Saudi Aramco was able to secure about $15 per tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis this week for its cargoes.

The premiums were largely steady compared with its recent spot sales also for July, reflecting that fundamentals could be more balanced and that buyers were unwilling to risk losing the cargoes by bidding lower.

Reduced runs by European refineries and lower naphtha exports from India have addressed most of the weakness seen in the market about two weeks ago. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)