SINGAPORE, June 27 Saudi Aramco has
sold at least 55,000 tonnes of July naphtha from its Ras Tanura
refinery, bringing total spot volumes for next month from Middle
East suppliers to more than 500,000 tonnes, traders said on
Wednesday.
Kuwait recently sold 100,000 tonnes for July loading, while
ADNOC sold about 125,000 tonnes, with Qatar having released at
least 200,000 tonnes into the spot market.
The high spot volumes were a result of Asian buyers having
either reduced their term quantities or dropped their contracts
with Middle Eastern suppliers because of record-high premiums
when the contracts were due for renewal this year.
Despite the high exports, Saudi Aramco was able to secure
about $15 per tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
(FOB) basis this week for its cargoes.
The premiums were largely steady compared with its recent
spot sales also for July, reflecting that fundamentals could be
more balanced and that buyers were unwilling to risk losing the
cargoes by bidding lower.
Reduced runs by European refineries and lower naphtha
exports from India have addressed most of the weakness seen in
the market about two weeks ago.
