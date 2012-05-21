SINGAPORE May 21 Saudi Aramco, the top naphtha supplier to Asia, offered naphtha supplies for lifting in the second half of this year at premiums of $25 to $33 a tonne to its own price formula, making these the highest offers it has ever quoted, traders said on Monday.

Saudi Aramco is offering the following grades: A310 at $33 a tonne premium, followed by A180 at $31 a tonne premium, Jubail at $29 a tonne premium and Rabigh/Jeddah naphtha at $25 a tonne premium.

The offers came a day after ADNOC had asked for record offers. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)