(Adds comments; details) SINGAPORE, May 24 Saudi Aramco has sealed contracts for naphtha lifting in the second-half of the year with some buyers at record premiums of $25-$33 a tonne to its own price formula despite a weak market, traders said on Thursday. Saudi Aramco set the premiums for A310 at a $33 a tonne premium, followed by A180 at a $31 a tonne premium, Jubail at a $29 a tonne premium and Rabigh/Jeddah naphtha at a $25 a tonne premium. "The deals sealed were mostly for A310 grade," said a Singapore-based trader. But traders were surprised by the move from buyers embracing the A310 naphtha, which is the costliest among the grades. "This is quite a crazy price," said another trader, pointing out the sentiment ahead is weak given cracker run cuts and uncertainties surrounding the global economy which will hit plastics demand. Other traders said the high premiums could be a result of possible lower naphtha exports from Saudi, which is estimated to have exported about 8 million tonnes of naphtha last year. "There are some petrochemical plants coming up in the Middle East, but the region is kind of short on gas feedstock. They may need to rely on naphtha," said a third trader. Saudi Aramco's previous' term for H2 2011 A180 $21.00 Rabigh $20.00 Jubail $19.00 l A310 $19.00 Jeddah $16.00 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)