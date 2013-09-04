SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Exxon Mobil Corp is expected
to advance maintenance at its 900,000 tonnes per year (tpy)
steam cracker in Singapore that feeds on naphtha and heavy
residue to around mid-September from October, trade and industry
sources said on Wednesday.
But when contacted, the company's spokeswoman said it was
not in Exxon's practice to discuss operational details of their
facilities.
Exxon operates two crackers that produce a total of 1.9
million tpy of ethylene, a feedstock for petrochemical products
including plastics.
Traders said the shutdown, which will likely last between
four and six weeks, is not expected to impact the naphtha market
since Exxon's cracker is not solely dependent on the light end
feedstock.
The shutdown, however, coincides with Asia's top naphtha
importer Formosa's maintenance at its 1.03 million tpy No. 2
cracker in Mailiao, Taiwan.