SINGAPORE, June 19 South Korea's Honam Petrochemical is seeking unspecified volumes of naphtha for July 2012 to June 2013 delivery to Daesan and Yeosu ports through a term tender at a time of soft prices, traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on June 20 with offers to stay valid until June 22.

Traders said South Korea's largest ethylene maker had come out with its tender at the right time as they may get a discount for their term price.

The petrochemical maker currently holds a contract for a total of about 600,000 tonnes of naphtha for delivery between January and December 2012 to Yeosu at a discount of $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, and to Daesan at minus 50 cents a tonne.

It operates two 1 million tonnes-per-year (tpy) crackers and it needs a total of about 530,000 tonnes of naphtha a month to feed both units if they are operating at full capacity. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Lane)