SINGAPORE Aug 2 Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco), an irregular naphtha exporter, has offered 110,000 barrels of the light fuel for Aug. 25-26 loading from Colombo, traders said on Friday, at a time when Asia is already flooded with high volumes from the west.

The market's weak fundamentals have led sellers to cancel offers or release cargoes at much lower prices than before.

India's Essar Oil, for instance, on Aug. 1 sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 27-31 loading at about $15 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB), reflecting a plunge of 40 percent in premiums compared with the sale of a first-half August cargo.

South Korea's S-Oil Corp, on the other hand, called off a term tender to sell September to December naphtha because of the lacklustre market.

Ceypetco's naphtha tender closes on Aug 13.

Sri Lanka's Ceypetco does not export naphtha on a monthly basis, unlike sellers from neighbouring India.