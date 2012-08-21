(Adds details, comments)
SINGAPORE Aug 21 Asia's naphtha prompt
East-West (EW) spread plunged to its lowest since April 26 on
Tuesday due to weaker buying appetite among petrochemical makers
and a high inflow of Western arbitrage volumes in September that
have yet to find buyers, traders said.
The September EW spread fell $2.37 to $5.13 per
tonne while the October EW spread dropped $1.50 per tonne to
$8.50. The naphtha EW spread is the differential
between Asia and European naphtha prices.
Asia is expecting to receive around 800,000 tonnes of
Western naphtha in September, the highest volume in five months.
"I think traders are trying to shut the arbitrage to stop
more volumes coming over to weaken the east market," said a
Singapore-based naphtha trader.
"Traders have quite a bit of length to get rid of as it is,
and I'm hearing some cargoes are already being rolled over into
October," the trader said.
There were no immediate estimates of how much of the
September volumes, out of the anticipated 800,000 tonne expected
to reach Asian ports in September, remains unsold.
"Arbitrage volumes for September are heavy and everyone has
known it for a while. It is just that no one knew whether those
arbitrage volumes have found homes yet but it looks like some
have not," said a Singapore-based naphtha swaps trader.
Reflecting the bearish sentiment and weaker demand for
prompt physical cargoes, the September/October timespread fell
to its lowest since end-July at a $2.75 per tonne
backwardation.
The October/November timespread was also $1.50 lower at a
$3.00 per tonne backwardation.
The September and October fixed-priced swap contracts were
also $1.50 and 50 cents weaker at $951.00 and
$948.25 per tonne respectively despite Brent
crude rising 45 cents to $114.53 per barrel by 0830 GMT.
(Reporting by Bohan Loh)