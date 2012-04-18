SINGAPORE, April 18 Taiwan's CPC restarted its
500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 5 naphtha cracker on Monday
after shutting it on April 6 because of a fire, but operating
rates were kept below 80 percent of its capacity for now,
traders said on Wednesday.
They added that operating rates have to be kept low because
a butadiene unit has remained shut after the fire. It was not
immediately clear when CPC would be able to restore runs at the
butadiene unit.
It operates two other crackers with a total capacity of
610,000 tonnes, both of which are running normally.
CPC also owns three refineries across Taiwan - a 220,000
barrels per day (bpd) plant in Kaohsiung, a 200,000 bpd refinery
in Taoyuan and a 300,000 bpd plant in Talin.
The crackers are in Kaohsiung.
