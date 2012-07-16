SINGAPORE, July 16 Taiwan's CPC Corp has
restarted its No. 4 naphtha cracker at the weekend following a
two-week shutdown for repair works, but will skip buying spot
naphtha all through the third quarter as it has sufficient
stocks, traders said on Monday.
CPC's 380,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 4 cracker is
currently running at 85-90 percent of capacity, while its
500,000 tpy No. 5 cracker is operating around 90 percent of
capacity.
Despite the two crackers running at high rates, traders said
CPC will not buy any spot full-range naphtha as it has
sufficient stocks through the third quarter, and possibly even
the fourth-quarter.
The last time CPC was in the spot market for full-range
naphtha was in early April to buy a 55,000-tonne cargo for
second-half May arrival at Kaohsiung.
