SINGAPORE Aug 3 Taiwan's CPC has bought spot
naphtha after an absence from the market of about three months,
but at a premium that was below the market's expectations,
traders said on Friday.
The Taiwanese refiner and petrochemical maker bought around
30,000 tonnes of full-range grade for Sept. 1-15 arrival at
premiums of about $1-$3 a tonne to Japan quotes on a
cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
"But the current number is kind of low. Their tender
mentioned that they will base their pricing period on 30 days.
Going by that, they should have paid more than $3 a tonne," said
a Singapore-based trader.
CPC had in early April bought 55,000 tonnes of the same
grade for second-half May arrival at premiums of $9-$13 a tonne.
The reason behind its current premium was unclear.
