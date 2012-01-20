SINGAPORE Jan 20 Taiwan's CPC Corp has restarted its 380,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 4 naphtha cracker this week following a routine maintenance, but operational rates will be kept low, traders said on Friday.

The unit was shut in December for maintenance and restarted on Thursday but runs at the unit will stay below full-tilt due to sluggish demand in the Lunar New Year period.

CPC has two other crackers, of which the smaller of the three units -- a 230,000 tpy No. 3 cracker -- will be shut permanently around April.

That would reduce its naphtha demand until it commissions a new 700,000 tpy cracker by end 2012 or early 2013. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)