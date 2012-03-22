SINGAPORE, March 22 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp has bought 100,000-150,000 tonnes of
open-spec naphtha for first-half May arrival at lower premiums
versus last week's purchase, traders said on Thursday.
Asia's top naphtha buyer has bought the cargoes from four
sellers at premiums of around $21.00 a tonne to Japan spot
quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
It had previously paid at least $25.00 a tonne for
50,000-75,000 tonnes for second-half April arrival.
Traders said tight supplies are expected to ease ahead but
may not be completely resolved.
India is gradually restoring its exports to its monthly
average of more than 800,000 tonnes as Reliance has completed
its refinery maintenance but refinery turnarounds are still
ongoing in Saudi Arabia and Ruwais.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)