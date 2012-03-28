SINGAPORE, March 28 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp has raised runs at its naphtha cracking
complex by 5 percentage points this week to 95 percent, traders
said on Wednesday.
Asia's top naphtha buyer has so far bought up to 150,000
tonnes of open-spec naphtha for the first half of May, and
sellers are hoping the Taiwan firm's appetite for naphtha will
stay strong for May cargoes.
Formosa will however idle a 700,000 tonne per year (tpy) No.
1 cracker on June 20 for a 40-day maintenance, followed by
another shutdown at its 1.03 million tpy No. 2 cracker on Aug.
15 for 20 days.
"I am expecting a really weak market from June," said a
Singapore-based trader, adding that the shutdown was likely to
coincide with higher supplies as the Middle East would have
completed most of its refinery maintenance by then.
Formosa operates three crackers, including a 1.2 million tpy
No. 3 unit. Its No. 1 cracker was shut for four months last year
from May due to two fires at Mailiao, one of which was at its
540,000 barrels per day refinery.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)