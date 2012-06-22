(Refiles to correct typo in name of company in paragraph 1)

SINGAPORE, June 22 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is expected to restart two of its three naphtha crackers in about 10-14 days following an outage that forced the shutdown of the units this week, traders said on Friday.

They added that Formosa has asked to defer some of its naphtha feedstock shipments but it was not clear if sellers had agreed. The volumes to be deferred were also unclear.

Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)