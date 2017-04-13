** Taiwan's Formosa buys up to 120,000 tonnes of open-specification naphtha, bringing its total purchases for May to around 300,000 tonnes, traders familiar with the matter say

** Formosa pays flat to premiums of about $2 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the cargoes arriving in Mailiao in second-half May

** The levels are higher versus discounts of $1 to $2.75 Formosa had paid on March 30

** Asia's top naphtha importer also buys alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for second-half May delivery at a discount of $60 a tonne to Japan naphtha quotes (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)