BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
** Taiwan's Formosa buys up to 120,000 tonnes of open-specification naphtha, bringing its total purchases for May to around 300,000 tonnes, traders familiar with the matter say
** Formosa pays flat to premiums of about $2 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for the cargoes arriving in Mailiao in second-half May
** The levels are higher versus discounts of $1 to $2.75 Formosa had paid on March 30
** Asia's top naphtha importer also buys alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for second-half May delivery at a discount of $60 a tonne to Japan naphtha quotes (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18