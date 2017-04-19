** Malaysia-based Lotte Chemical Titan is restarting a 290,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker after it was shut last week due to water pressure issues, trade sources said on Wednesday

** The petrochemical maker restarted a larger, 430,000 tpy naphtha cracker last week

** But operating rates of the larger unit are not yet at maximum mode, the sources said

** Both crackers are located at Pasir Gudang

** While the shutdown affected its naphtha demand, the impact was mitigated by outages in the Middle East (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)