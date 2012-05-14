SINGAPORE May 14 Taiwan's Formosa has bought
around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha which is rich in naphthalenes
and aromatics (N+A) for second-half June arrival at Mailiao but
has shunned open-spec naphtha purchases for next month, traders
said on Monday.
N+A naphtha is usually used for aromatics production while
open-spec grade is for cracking into ethylene and propylene, the
key raw material for plastics.
Traders added that Formosa mostly likely paid premiums in
the $20s a tonne level to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis for the N+A grade late last week.
Formosa operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy)
cracking complex, making them the top ethylene producer in North
Asia outside China.
It will shut a 700,000 tpy No. 1 cracker for maintenance for
about 40-45 days starting June 20 and this has weighed heavily
on sellers' mood.
The shutdown period will wipe out more than 200,000 tonnes
of naphtha demand.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)