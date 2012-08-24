UPDATE 2-Oil falls a third day on worries Middle East rift could dent output cuts
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
SINGAPORE Aug 24 Thailand's IRPC sold a total of 60,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha for September loading from Rayong port, more than its usual monthly exports, to a Japanese and Chinese buyer, traders said on Friday.
It has sold around 30,000 tonnes at premiums of about $50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to a Japanese end user and another cargo of similar volume at the same premium to a Chinese petrochemical maker.
Traders said the buyers could be JX Nippon and Fujia Dahua, but this could not be confirmed.
IRPC usually sells one spot cargo a month, but there are times where it will sell more than the usual volume as this is dependent on its refinery operations. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)
