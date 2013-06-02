Napster founder and former Facebook president Sean Parker gestures during the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, California October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/Files

LOS ANGELES Billionaire Sean Parker, co-founder of music-sharing website Napster and the first president of Facebook, was married on Saturday in Northern California, a representative for the couple said.

Parker, 33, married his fiancee Alexandra Lenas in a ceremony at an inn in the costal retreat of Big Sur with 300 family and friends in attendance, his representative Matthew Hiltzik said in a statement.

Their daughter, Winter, who was born this year, was part of the ceremony.

Parker's fortune is estimated at $2 billion at Forbes.com.

In 2004, Parker joined Facebook where he became its first president. He left the company in 2005 and is now a managing partner at venture capital firm Founders Fund.

Actor Justin Timberlake played Parker as a hard-partying ladies man in a 2010 movie, "The Social Network," about the creation of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg, who was then a student at Harvard University. After the film came out, Parker dismissed the portrayal as fictional.

Aside from his time at Facebook, Parker is known for co-founding Napster in 1999 when he was 19 years-old.

Napster flummoxed music executives by allowing free peer-to-peer sharing of songs online. It was shut down by court order in 2001 over copyright infringement claims.

Parker is still involved in the online music industry, and was a backer of music subscription service Spotify. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Christopher Wilson)