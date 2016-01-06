MUMBAI Jan 6 Shares of India's Narayana
Hrudayalaya, which operates a chain of hospitals in
the country, rose more than 25 percent in their stock market
debut on Wednesday, boosting the outlook for initial public
offerings in this year.
The company's shares opened at 291 rupees and rose to as
high as 318 rupees in the early deals, against the IPO issue
price of 250 rupees a share, according to the National Stock
Exchange data.
Narayana had raised $92 million last month via the IPO. The
strong market debut by the company comes close on the heels of
other successful listings in the Indian market in the last
couple of months, which has brightened the share sale outlook in
2016.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee)