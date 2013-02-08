LONDON Feb 7 Mounting evidence of a link
between GlaxoSmithKline's Pandemrix flu shot and a spike
in narcolepsy cases among children in Europe is putting one of
the vaccine's key ingredients, AS03, under intense scrutiny.
The ingredient is one of a class of pharmaceuticals known as
adjuvants, or boosters, designed to turbo charge the potency of
a vaccine and the body's immune response to it.
AS03 was widely used in Europe during the 2009-2010 H1N1 flu
pandemic and is also contained in a GSK adjuvanted flu vaccine
which in November last year became the first of its kind to be
recommended for approval by the normally adjuvant-wary United
States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
There's little doubt AS03 does its job well.
Pandemrix, the flu vaccine under suspicion for the
narcolepsy link, needs only a fraction of the antigen - the part
that actually does the immunisation - of other flu shots to give
sufficient protection.
This means the manufacturer - in this case GSK - can produce
multiple times the number of vaccine doses without needing to
spend valuable time making large amounts of the antigen.
In a pandemic situation in which the lives of millions
around the world are under threat, that could make the
difference between having enough vaccines to protect entire
populations, or having to decide how to ration them out.
Yet some experts believe the turbo-charged immune response
AS03 generates, or the ingredients that drive it, may also be
the answer to why almost 800 cases of the incurable sleeping
disorder narcolepsy have been linked to Pandemrix's use in
Europe during the 2009/2010 H1N1 pandemic.
"The adjuvant in the Pandemrix vaccine is very potent and we
think it may have played a role," says Markku Partinen, a
neurologist at the Helsinki Sleep Clinic in Finland who has
spent the past few years investigating what might be behind the
link between the vaccine and narcolepsy.
If it is the reason for the spike in the disease, Partinen
and other researchers think it may be because the adjuvant's
strength boosted not just a good immune response but possibly an
adverse one too.
Partinen was one of the first scientists to pick up a signal
that something might be going awry in children in Finland
vaccinated with Pandemrix in a nationwide immunisation campaign
against the H1N1 flu.
Since then studies in Sweden, Finland, Ireland and now
Britain have found the risk of developing narcolepsy is between
seven and 13 times higher in children who were immunised with
Pandemrix than in those who were not.
Among the 800 cases of Pandemrix-related narcolepsy reported
so far across Europe, many are children who say the life-long
and incurable disease has all but wrecked normal
life.
Narcolepsy's most common symptoms are bouts of daytime
sleepiness, but in its severe forms it also brings nightmares,
hallucinations, sleep paralysis and cataplexies - when strong
emotions trigger a sudden loss of muscle strength.
Doctors and researchers who have been treating and analysing
cases of Pandemrix-linked narcolepsy say a common feature is
that quite severe symptoms come on abruptly in these patients.
DISENTANGLING
Pandemrix's maker GlaxoSmithKline says it accepts the
evidence of a statistical link but wants to see more research
into whether the vaccine or any of its ingredients are
implicated in actually causing narcolepsy.
"There is absolutely no doubt that people vaccinated with
our vaccine were shown in published studies to be more likely to
develop narcolepsy than people who were not. As a statistical
association that's clear. It's a very different thing, though,
to say that then means A causes B," said Norman Begg, chief
medical officer at GSK's vaccines division.
Regulators - both those at the European Medicine's Agency
(EMA) which licenses Pandemrix, and those at the FDA whose
advisory panel recently recommended approval of a GSK pandemic
vaccine with the same adjuvant - say that for now suspicions
about AS03 remain just that and offer no reason to put a stop to
its use.
"There are so many theories behind what is happening here,"
said Tomas Salmonson, who is both an official at the Swedish
Medicines Agency and head of EMA's Committee for Medicinal
Products for Human Use, which advises on drugs' safety and
efficacy.
FDA spokeswoman Rita Chappelle said the regulator could not
discuss Pandemrix since it is not licensed in the United States.
Asked about the GSK pandemic vaccine containing the same
adjuvant which the FDA has been advised to recommend, she said
the FDA evaluates each drug license application "based on the
merits of the safety and efficacy data submitted".
After being instructed by the EMA to investigate further,
GSK is conducting a study in Canada where around 2 million doses
of a GSK vaccine called Arepanrix - very similar to Pandemrix
and containing the same AS03 adjuvant - were used to immunise
children during the H1N1 pandemic.
"Narcolepsy has a number of different potential contributory
factors," Begg said. "Disentangling those potential confounding
variables is something that really hasn't yet been done."
KEY INGREDIENTS
Independent groups of researchers around the world working
hard to do that are homing in on AS03 and its super immune
response boosting capability.
The adjuvant is not a single ingredient, but a combination
of three - squalene, an oil derived from shark livers, a form of
vitamin E called DL-alpha-tocopherol, and an emulsifier, or
mixing agent, called polysorbate 80.
Both the squalene and the vitamin E are there to boost the
response of the immune system to the H1N1 antigen - the molecule
the immune system needs to learn to recognise in order to
protect against infection in future.
At Stanford University in the United States, professor of
psychiatry and narcolepsy expert Emmanuel Mignot believes the
mistake may have been in putting the H1N1 virus, which itself
produces a strong immune response and is used in the vaccine,
together with such a potent booster combination.
"It's clear that H1N1 is a key ingredient. But it's also
clear that if you didn't have the adjuvant you also didn't have
this dramatically increased risk (of developing narcolepsy),"
said Mignot, who is being funded by GSK to conduct further
research into the links.
"So my opinion is that it was a combination of both in
Pandemrix that made it very nasty for narcolepsy."
Asked about the questions surrounding AS03 and Pandemrix at
a briefing for journalists in London this week, GSK's chief
executive Andrew Witty said his firm is exploring all avenues
but is unlikely to be able to come to a conclusion soon.
"We are all over this...in terms of trying to help figure
out what's going on here," he said. "We're taking it very
seriously and we're focused on trying to understand any link
there is and come to a conclusion as soon as we can. I think
it's equally important we don't rush to the wrong conclusion."
IMMUNE SYSTEM
While narcolepsy is a mysterious disease with some
uncertainty about its precise cause, the consensus view among
scientists is that it is an autoimmune disorder - one in which
the immune system is stimulated to attack the body's own cells.
Narcolepsy patients have low levels of a neurotransmitter
called hypocretin, which regulates wakefulness, and scientists
believe this deficit is most likely due to hypocretin-containing
cells being destroyed by an autoimmune attack.
Because both narcolepsy and vaccines are linked to the
function of the immune system, the biological plausibility of a
link between the disorder and a vaccine with such an effective
adjuvant has a sound scientific basis, says Outi Vaarala of the
Immune Response Unit at Finland's National Institute for Health
and Welfare, who has been studying links between narcolepsy and
Pandemrix since cases appeared there in 2010.
Narcolepsy is also strongly linked to a variant in a gene
called HLA, which controls the function of a subtype of white
blood cells. White blood cells are key to the immune system and
experts say this link underpins the theory that narcolepsy is
most likely an autoimmune disease.
Around 25 percent of people in northern and central Europe
are thought to have the HLA genetic vulnerability to narcolepsy,
with a lower percentage in southern European countries.
Vaarala is investigating the details of the vaccine's
ingredients and, like others, thinks the answer may lie in the
way certain children's immune systems responded to the antigen
and then had that response supercharged by AS03.
Vaarala's studies also raise questions over whether GSK's
own investigations, which are centred on use of Arepanrix in
Canada, may turn out to be a something of a red herring.
There is no evidence so far of increases in narcolepsy cases
in children in Canada. While this could reflect variables like
differences in the genetic makeup of those vaccinated, or the
timing of when they got their shots during the pandemic, some
believe the answer may lie tiny differences between the
Arepanrix and Pandemrix vaccines.
Ingredients lists for Pandemrix and Arepanrix show the two
vaccines have the same antigen and the same adjuvant, but GSK's
Begg says the two products have some "minor formulation
differences" because they were manufactured at different sites.
Pandemrix was made in at a manufacturing plant in Dresden,
Germany, while Arepanrix was made at one in Quebec, Canada.
In studies she has yet to submit for peer review and
publication, Vaarala says she has found differences in the way
antibodies from Pandemrix-vaccinated children bind to the virus
antigen in the Dresden-made shot and the way they do in the
Canadian-made version.
"Our findings of the immunological differences between
Pandemrix and Arepanrix virus antigen are important clues to the
mechanism of Pandemrix-related narcolepsy," she told Reuters.
GSK says its is exploring all aspects of the issue, but says
that for now it has seen no indication that the manufacturing
process for Pandemrix is involved.
Although Pandemrix is no longer recommended for use in
children and adolescents under 20, it is still licensed for use
in Europe in immunising adults against H1N1.
The EMA's Salmonson notes the many unanswered questions
surrounding AS03, but says it would be wrong to halt its use
until scientists know more.
"We may speculate that this specific antigen together with a
very potent adjuvant could be the cause for all this. But that's
only one of several possible explanations," he said. "The fact
that we today do not understand the underlying mechanism shows
how complex this is."