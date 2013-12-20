BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
Dec 20 NARI Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to buy assets from parent by placing 223.2 million shares at 11.59 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myb65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
* Richardson Electronics reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye