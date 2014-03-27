March 27 Nari Technology Development Co Ltd

* Says aims for new contracts of 16.6 billion yuan ($2.67 billion), up 18 percent; revenue of 11.5 billion yuan, up 20 percent in 2014

* Says 2013 net profit up 22.9 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan

