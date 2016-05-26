BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco introduces all-in-one TV solution for hospitality sector
* Introduces all-in-one TV solution for hospitality sector in collaboration with at-Visions Source: (http://bit.ly/2pW7fdd) Further company coverage:
May 26 NARI Technology :
* Says it will pay 2015 div of 0.27 yuan per share, on May 31
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Jmy8yP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Introduces all-in-one TV solution for hospitality sector in collaboration with at-Visions Source: (http://bit.ly/2pW7fdd) Further company coverage:
* Holds 580,625 treasury shares Further company coverage: ($1 = 278.29 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)