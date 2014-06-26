REFILE-Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
June 26 NARI Technology Development Co Ltd
* Says it and partners win bid for Nanjing rail construction project worth 3.57 billion yuan ($574.97 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/TlqWuy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
April 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.