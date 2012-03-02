March 2 NASA said hackers broke into its
computer systems 13 times last year, stealing employee
credentials and gaining access to mission-critical projects in
breaches that could compromise U.S. national security.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration spends
only $58 million of its $1.5 billion annual IT budget on cyber
security, Paul Martin, the agency's inspector general, told a
Congressional panel on NASA security earlier this week.
"Some NASA systems house sensitive information which, if
lost or stolen, could result in significant financial loss,
adversely affect national security, or significantly impair our
nation's competitive technological advantage," Martin said in
testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and
Technology, released on Wednesday. (bit.ly/yQFSB8)
He said the agency discovered in November that hackers
working through a Chinese-based IP address broke into the
network of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
He said they gained full system access, which allowed them
to modify, copy, or delete sensitive files, create user accounts
for mission-critical JPL systems and upload hacking tools to
steal user credentials and compromise other NASA systems. They
were also able to modify system logs to conceal their actions,
he said.
"Our review disclosed that the intruders had compromised the
accounts of the most privileged JPL users, giving the intruders
access to most of JPL's networks," he said.
In another attack last year, intruders stole credentials for
accessing NASA systems from more than 150 employees.
Martin said the agency has moved too slowly to encrypt or
scramble the data on its laptop computers to protect information
from falling into the wrong hands.
Unencrypted notebook computers that have been lost or stolen
include ones containing codes for controlling the International
Space Station as well as sensitive data on NASA's Constellation
and Orion programs and Social Security numbers, Martin said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Gunna Dickson)