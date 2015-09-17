(Corrects time element in lead paragraph to "last year" instead
"two years ago")
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 17 NASA missed
opportunities to save millions of dollars following Orbital
ATK's failed cargo run to the International Space Station
last year, the agency's top watchdog said on Thursday.
The NASA Office of Inspector General also questioned
Orbital's plan to resume deliveries to the space station, a
permanently staffed, $100 billion research laboratory that flies
about 250 miles (400 km) above Earth.
Orbital is buying rides for its next two Cygnus cargo
capsules from United Launch Alliance (ULA), a partnership of
Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Orbital's first
mission using ULA's Atlas rocket is slated for December, with
the second to follow in early 2016.
Orbital also is outfitting its troubled Antares rocket,
which exploded seconds after liftoff from Virginia on Oct. 28,
2014 with new engines. The revamped booster will then be used
for two more station resupply missions in 2016, a schedule that
the does not include a test flight and has limited opportunities
for ground testing and certification, the Inspector General
report said.
Orbital's plan to return to flight "contains technical and
operational risks and may be difficult to execute as designed
and on the timetable proposed," the report said.
Orbital declined to comment.
Auditors also pointed out that the U.S. space agency could
have saved up to $84 million by taking advantage of provisions
in its $1.9 billion contract with Orbital.
For example, NASA could have saved $21 million after Orbital
launch delays resulted in multiple missions flying in 2014.
Instead, NASA accepted concessions worth about $2 million,
investigators said.
Orbital successfully flew two of its planned eight missions
before the accident.
The company now plans to fulfill its contract requirements
in seven flights by using the heftier Atlas and revamped Antares
launchers. However, on a price-per-pound basis, as stated in the
original contract, NASA is paying an extra $65 million for those
missions, the report showed.
In a written response to the Inspector General, NASA said it
had made use of available contract provisions in its
negotiations with Orbital.
The oversight agency is conducting a similar review of
NASA's relationship with privately owned SpaceX, which operates
a second cargo line to the space station. SpaceX, owned and
operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, is recovering
from a June 28 accident of its Falcon 9 rocket, which destroyed
another station resupply ship.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Tom Brown)