(Adds details, statements from Busch and Driscoll lawyers)

By Steve Ginsburg

Feb 20 NASCAR suspended driver Kurt Busch indefinitely on Friday following a Delaware court ruling that found the 2004 Sprint Cup champion had likely physically abused his ex-girlfriend.

The suspension means Busch will have to sit out NASCAR's premier event, the Daytona 500, on Sunday.

"Given the serious nature of the findings and conclusions made by the Commissioner of the Family Court of the State of Delaware, NASCAR has indefinitely suspended driver Kurt Busch, effective immediately," NASCAR said in a statement.

"He will not be allowed to race nor participate in any NASCAR activities until further notice."

Kent County Family Court Commissioner David Jones, who on Monday granted a protective order to Busch's girlfriend, Patricia Driscoll, wrote on Friday that Busch "more likely than not ... committed an act of abuse."

Driscoll, 37, said Busch grabbed her by the neck inside his motorhome at Dover International Speedway in Delaware on Sept. 26 and repeatedly hit her head against a wall.

Busch has denied the charges, testifying last month that he cupped Driscoll's cheeks but never smashed her head against a wall.

"We are extremely disappointed that NASCAR has suspended Kurt Busch and we plan an immediate appeal," said Busch's lawyer Rusty Hardin.

"We assure everyone, including NASCAR, that this action against Mr. Busch will turn out to be a travesty of justice, apparent to all, as this story continues to unfold."

The Delaware attorney general's office will have to determine whether it will seek criminal charges against the 36-year-old Busch.

One of Busch's chief sponsors, Chevrolet, wasted little time in cutting the driver loose.

"Chevrolet has suspended its relationship with Kurt Busch indefinitely," Jim Campbell, Chevrolet vice president of motorsports and performance vehicles, said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the events surrounding Mr. Busch and are prepared to take additional action if necessary."

The National Football League had been criticized for being lenient on domestic abuse and NASCAR is just one of several sports organizations taking a second look at how it handles such crimes.

"Mr. Busch and his attorney continue to deny the event and continue in their crusade to destroy (Driscoll's) reputation despite the courts well reasoned decision," Driscoll's attorney, Mark Dycio, said in a statement.

"It is time Mr. Busch come to terms with his well documented anger issues and apologize to Ms. Driscoll for both the assault and his continued victimization of her." (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)