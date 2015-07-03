By Barbara Liston
| DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 2
limit the Confederate battle flag's presence at its tracks after
the murder of nine black worshippers in South Carolina, but
getting U.S. motor racing fans to comply may prove difficult.
On the eve of a big holiday race weekend in Daytona Beach,
David Childress was among those who ignored the call and packed
a t-shirt festooned with the Civil War-era flag for his trip to
the world-famous Florida racetrack.
"I don't think you're supposed to cherish it, but don't
forget it," said Childress, 61, from Mississippi, who said he
owns six Confederate flags.
The June 17 killings at a Charleston bible-study group have
prompted politicians and businesses to try to banish the flag,
widely viewed as a symbol of slavery, after photos of the white
man charged in the shooting showed him posing with it.
NASCAR and track owner Daytona International Speedway Corp
have not banned the flag at the track where it remains popular
among motor racing's strongly southern, White and conservative
fan base.
Instead, race organizer and owner NASCAR and its 30
affiliated tracks on Thursday asked fans not to bring the flags
to races.
"This is an opportunity for NASCAR Nation to demonstrate its
sense of mutual respect and acceptance for all who attend our
events," it said.
For fans who ignore the request, NASCAR is offering to
exchange Confederate flags for the stars and stripes to honor
U.S. Independence Day at Daytona Beach.
Confederate flags typically dot the infield at Daytona but
are far thicker at other NASCAR facilities such as the Talladega
Superspeedway in Alabama, fans say.
"You ain't going to tell them boys they're not going to fly
their flags 'cause they're Alabama rednecks," said Childress'
friend Debbie Dionne, 57, a cook from Pascagoula, Mississippi.
NASCAR's attempt to get rid of the flags comes at the same
time the organization and Daytona track owner have been
announcing major new corporate sponsors including General Motors
, Fifth Third Bank, and Microsoft.
Daytona Speedway needs sponsorships to help pay for a $400
million renovation of the aging track's grandstand to turn it
into racing's first modern stadium.
"Companies are very careful of their brands," said Hank
Fishkind, an Orlando-based economic consultant.
While some fans will take umbrage at not being able to wave
their Confederate flags, "NASCAR has the opportunity to broaden
its base a bit by being more family friendly and more up to date
in the positioning of their product," he added, noting that it
had struggled with declining TV ratings and empty seats in
recent years.
GM didn't immediately respond to calls for comment, but
Fifth Third's North Florida president and CEO Brian Lamb said in
an emailed statement that the company did not support the use of
the flag at the races.
In a statement Microsoft said it agreed with NASCAR and
others that the flag is a symbol that "does not represent the
future of our country, and that we should remove this symbol
from our culture."
Bob Almeida, 58, a fuel company manager from Cape Coral who
was camping outside the track, said he's noticed a decline in
the flags over the past 10 years he's been attending Daytona
races.
Several fans Thursday saw NASCAR's attempt to eliminate the
flag as a capitulation to corporate sponsors.
"It's all about the American dollar. But I can see why a
company doesn't want to lose hundreds of millions over a flag,"
Childress said.
David Fraley, 54, of New Port Richey, a tennis court
contractor, said he thinks NASCAR is in a difficult position.
"NASCAR's selling a product. How can it be held responsible
for what its customers believe in?" Fraley said.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston and David Adams; Editing by Andrew
Hay)