Sept 16 A fatal dirt-track accident involving three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart in upstate New York last month will be heard by a grand jury, authorities said on Tuesday.

"Upon my review of all of the information contained in the entire investigation, I have made the determination that it would be appropriate to submit the evidence to a grand jury, for their determination as to what action should be taken in this matter," said Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo. (Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Sandra Maler)