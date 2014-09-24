Sept 24 A grand jury investigating a fatal dirt-track incident involving three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has completed its review and the results will be announced on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Stewart, one of the biggest names in auto racing, struck and killed Kevin Ward, 20, during a non-NASCAR sprint car race on Aug. 9 at Canandaigua Motorsports Park. Authorities said on Sept. 16 that the incident was being referred to a grand jury.

Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo had said he intended to present the case to a grand jury in the near future. He said in a statement he would release the determination at 3 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Stewart and Ward bumped cars during the race and the collision sent Ward into an outside retaining wall while Stewart remained in the race. Ward jumped from his car in an apparent attempt to confront Stewart during the ensuing caution period.

When Stewart's car came around on the next lap, Ward, while in the middle of the track, pointed at Stewart. As Stewart approached Ward, his car appeared to swerve, striking Ward and throwing him some 50 feet (15 meters).

Ward was pronounced dead at a hospital near the track, a dimly lit track about an hour's drive west of Syracuse.

Stewart, who had often driven in non-NASCAR races because of his love for competition, went into seclusion for the next three weeks. He skipped the next three NASCAR races following the incident and returned to NASCAR on Aug. 31.

NASCAR introduced new rules following the fatal incident, which forbid drivers from getting out of their cars during caution periods until permitted to by a track safety official. (Reporting by David Bailey)