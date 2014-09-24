Sept 24 Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has been cleared by a grand jury investigating a dirt-track incident in upstate New York in August that killed a young driver, a county prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Stewart, one of the biggest names in auto racing, struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr., 20, during a non-NASCAR sprint car race Aug. 9 on a dimly lit part of the Canandaigua Motorsports Park track, which is about an hour's drive west of Syracuse.

Ontario County District Attorney Michael Tantillo said authorities submitted possible charges of manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide against Stewart and the grand jury "determined that there is no basis to charge Tony Stewart with any crimes." (Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Eric Beech)