April 1 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to
buy the eSpeed platform from BGC Partners Inc for $750
million in cash, providing the exchange operator an entry point
in the electronic fixed income business - one of the largest and
the most liquid cash markets in the world.
eSpeed operates a fully executable central limit order book
for electronic trading in U.S. Treasuries.
The total consideration for deal is up to $1.23 billion,
including an earn-out of up to $484 million of Nasdaq OMX common
stock to be paid over 15 years, BGC said.
The deal is expected to add to Nasdaq's earnings within the
first twelve months after closing, the exchange operator said.