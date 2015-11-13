By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Exchange and clearing house
operator Nasdaq Inc plans to develop several
applications for blockchain, the technology underpinning the
digital currency bitcoin, using its Estonian settling and
clearing business, a senior Nasdaq executive said on Friday.
The blockchain is a shared distributed ledger that records
and stores digital assets. Parties can use the mechanism to
transfer those assets and proponents says its use could make it
easier to keep track of information and reduce settlement times.
Nasdaq is on track to roll out the technology on its market
for private companies, Nasdaq Private Market, later this year,
helping firms keep track of the shares they issue and enabling
them to almost instantaneously settle transactions, Nasdaq
Co-President, Hans-Ole Jochumsen, said in an interview.
The New York-based company is also preparing plans to
develop new blockchain applications in Estonia, where Nasdaq
owns the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Estonia's only regulated
secondary securities market, as well as The Estonia Central
Securities Depository (ECSD), he said.
The applications will focus on improving the proxy voting
process for companies, as well as for company registration and
public pension registration, which Nasdaq has a contract to
manage with the government of the Baltic country of around 1.3
million.
"It's a smaller country, so it's not very complex in size,
and there is a government that is very keen to use technology.
They claim that they are in the forefront of using technology in
the public center worldwide," Jochumsen said of Estonia.
The ECSD administers share registers for all joint stock
companies operating in Estonia, as well as all securities and
pension accounts opened in the country. The register includes
other electronic securities, such as private company shares,
bonds, and securities transactions histories.
The ECSD also provides clearing and settlement services for
securities trading, payments of corporate dividends and
interest, and other securities-related services.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bill Rigby)