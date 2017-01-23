By Anna Irrera
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Nasdaq Inc has
successfully completed a test using blockchain technology to run
proxy voting on its Estonian exchange and is now assessing
whether to implement the new system, the company said on Monday.
The technology allowed investors who own shares in companies
listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange, the country's only
regulated secondary securities market, to vote online during
investor meetings or transfer their voting rights to a proxy,
the global exchange and clearing house operator said in a report
published on Monday.
The proxy voting test, first announced in late 2015, is one
of a growing batch of experiments by large financial
institutions using the technology that first emerged as the
system underpinning cryptocurrency bitcoin.
Blockchain is a distributed and immutable record of
transactions that is maintained by a network of computers on the
internet, without approval from a central authority. As it
creates a shared "golden record" of data, market infrastructure
providers and banks hope that it can reduce complexity and costs
of financial processes ranging from securities settlement to
corporate actions.
Nasdaq has been one of the earliest and most vocal
supporters of the technology in the exchange industry and
already uses the technology to power its market for shares of
private companies. Its proxy voting experiment was aimed at
streamlining a process which is currently highly manual and
time-consuming.
"While e-voting technology may not be the next killer app,
it is very much a practical, necessary, solution that has many
potential applications around the world," said the Nasdaq
report. "For example, we envision the end-users potentially
being listed and non-listed companies, investment funds, trade
industry associations, NGOs, but also investors and custodians
all over the world."
Other than deciding whether to implement the technology in
its own markets, Nasdaq is assessing whether it will sell the
system to its market technology clients which include central
securities depositories, the report said.
While excitement on blockchain remains high among financial
institutions, critics have expressed concerns that its potential
may be over-hyped, warning that it may be take several years
before the industry reaps any of the technology's benefits.
Wall Street's bookkeeper the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation announced earlier this month that it would start
rebuilding its platform for credit default swaps using
blockchain this year, making it one of the largest
implementations of the technology in mainstream financial
markets to have been made public to date.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)