EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Feb 11 Nasdaq OMX Group was recently in talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group to take the transatlantic exchange operator private, but the talks broke down due to price disagreements, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Carlyle initiated the discussions and was in early stages of due diligence, when disagreements emerged, bringing the talks to an end, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The talks, first reported by Fox Business Network, were held about three weeks ago.
Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat said the company does not comment on market rumors or speculation. A spokesman for Carlyle declined to comment.
Shares of Nasdaq were up 3.4 percent at $30.47 early on Monday afternoon.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has