NEW YORK Jan 28 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Lee Shavel, would retire as of March 31 after accepting a position to join the board of directors of a public company, which was not named.

Ron Hassen, Nasdaq's corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO, as the company conducts an active search to fill the role, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John McCrank Editing by W Simon)