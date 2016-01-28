BRIEF-Hunan TV & Broadcast, unit plan financial JV with registered capital of 1 bln yuan
* Says it and unit plan to set up financial JV with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($145.14 million)
(Adds Shavel is going to ITG, background on company)
NEW YORK Jan 28 Lee Shavel, chief financial officer of Nasdaq Inc is leaving the transatlantic exchange operator as of March 31 and is joining the board of directors of brokerage Investment Technology Group, the companies said on Thursday.
Ron Hassen, Nasdaq's corporate controller, will serve as interim CFO, as the Nasdaq conducts an active search to fill the role, the company said in a statement.
Shavel joins ITG as the firm moves to new leadership following a trading scandal and pressure from two activist funds, which had been agitating for changes at the brokerage.
"He is well respected in our industry for his acumen as a public company CFO and has served as a trusted advisor in a number of landmark financial technology transactions," ITG Chairman Minder Cheng said in a statement.
Its longtime chairwoman, Maureen O'Hara, and another board member recently stepped down from the board.
The move came after shareholders Voce Capital and Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, acting as a group, ramped up pressure on ITG early last year and nominated a slate of three directors for the board ahead of its annual meeting.
ITG and the activists reached an agreement in April, with the company adding a dissident director to the board, former E*Trade Financial Corp executive Jarrett Lilien.
The firm also has a new chief executive officer, Frank Troise, who started on Jan. 15.
ITG fired its previous CEO, Bob Gasser, in August after agreeing to pay $20.3 million to regulators to settle charges it ran a secret trading desk that profited off of confidential customer information within its "dark pool" in 2010. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by W Simon and Bernard Orr)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 18 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日确认西班牙对外银行台北分行(BBVA台北分行)之国内长期评等为‘AA(twn) ’以及国内短期评等为‘F1+(twn)’，展望稳定。此评等行动乃依据惠誉对其总行西班牙对外银行 (BBVA，A-/展望稳定) 的评等行动 (详参惠誉于2017年4月28日发布于官方网站www.fitchratings.com之新闻稿“Fitch Affirms BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable”)。 同时，惠誉基于商业考量撤销BBVA台北分行评等与评等展望。 主要评等考量 国内评等 惠誉确认BBVA台北分行评等，反映总行提供分行支援的意愿极高，BBVA台北分行与总行属于同一个法人个体，两者之间的银行业务高度整合，惠誉因而预期总行在西班牙的主 管机关在必要时将准许总行提供台北分行支援。 惠誉认为总行将遵循台湾主管机关规范，于分行无法支应时提供其流动性支援，并于必要时挹注资本于分行以达到主管机关所要求