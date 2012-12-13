BRIEF-Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 pct in Baxter International
* Third Point Llc reports a stake of 7.5 percent in Baxter International as of June 1
Dec 13 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said its board elected interim-hairman Börje Ekholm as chairman on Thursday.
He was appointed the interim chairman in May, a week after technical glitches at the exchange led to a series of problems in Facebook's highly anticipated initial public offering.
Ekholm is the chief executive of Nordic-based industrial holding company Investor AB, Nasdaq's No. 2 shareholder.
* Greig Woodring stepping down from the board of directors of Sun Life Financial