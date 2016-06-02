HONG KONG, June 2 Nasdaq Inc sees "very
strong" interest from Chinese companies to list in the United
States, Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on
Thursday, despite a recent spurt in delistings from mainland
firms looking for higher valuations at home.
Three Chinese firms have already listed on the
technology-heavy Nasdaq so far in 2016 and "anything approaching
double digits would be seen as a very good year" for Chinese
listings, Greifeld told Reuters on the sidelines of the RISE
technology conference in Hong Kong.
"The pipeline of mainland Chinese companies that want to
come to the U.S. is at a mid-decade high," Greifeld added. "I
just came down from Beijing and the interest level is very
strong. We're very happy about that."
