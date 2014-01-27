NEW YORK Jan 27 Nasdaq MarketWatch said on Monday it was investigating potentially erroneous transactions in 11 securities, including Black Box Corp and Haynes International Inc.

The transactions occurred during the first minute of trading, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. EST (1430-1431 GMT), the exchange said in an alert.

Nasdaq did not say what may have caused the error, or whether it would cancel any trades. Several of the impacted securities, including First of Long Island Corp, SP Plus Corp, WesBanco Inc and German American Bancorp, were halted in morning trading.

"Participants should review their trading activity for potentially erroneous trades and request adjudication through the Clearly Erroneous process within the applicable time frame for filing pursuant to the rule," the exchange said in an alert.