NEW YORK Jan 27 Nasdaq MarketWatch said on
Monday it was investigating potentially erroneous transactions
in 11 securities, including Black Box Corp and Haynes
International Inc.
The transactions occurred during the first minute of
trading, between 9:30 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. EST (1430-1431 GMT),
the exchange said in an alert.
Nasdaq did not say what may have caused the error, or
whether it would cancel any trades. Several of the impacted
securities, including First of Long Island Corp, SP
Plus Corp, WesBanco Inc and German American
Bancorp, were halted in morning trading.
"Participants should review their trading activity for
potentially erroneous trades and request adjudication through
the Clearly Erroneous process within the applicable time frame
for filing pursuant to the rule," the exchange said in an alert.