(Adds data on ETF trading)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 27 Nasdaq Inc may
launch a new marketplace aimed at improving trading in
exchange-traded funds using one of the exchange licenses from
its $1.1 billion purchase of International Securities Exchange,
the head of the company said on Wednesday.
The acquisition of U.S. options exchange operator ISE from
Deutsche Boerse AG was approved by the U.S.
Department of Justice last week, Robert Greifeld, Nasdaq's chief
executive officer, said on a call with analysts.
The deal still needs approval from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, but could close as early as the end of the
quarter, versus earlier guidance of the second half of the year,
he said on the call following the announcement of Nasdaq's
first-quarter earnings, which topped expectations.
ISE operates three electronic options exchanges. Each
equities exchange regulatory license allows for one options
exchange and one stock exchange, giving Nasdaq the possibility
of adding to the three U.S. stock exchanges it already runs.
Nasdaq will likely make use of those licenses over time, but
only if doing so would add something innovative to the market,
Greifeld said in an interview.
"I am optimistic that we can add some value and use some of
them over time," he said.
One of the most interesting ideas his team has come up with
so far is to create a marketplace where financial intermediaries
would support the trading of lower-volume ETFs, he said, without
getting into detail.
While there is ample trading liquidity in the most popular
ETFs and other exchange-traded products, most of the
lesser-known names are more difficult to trade.
Over the past three months, half of the 1,878 U.S.-listed
ETFs traded less than 20,321 shares a day, compared with an
average of 117 million for SPDR S&P 500 ETF, the most
popular ETF, according to data from Morningstar Inc. On Monday,
266 ETFs did not trade at all.
"We're interested in the market - our customers want us to
be," he said, adding that Nasdaq had not committed to anything
yet.
Bats Global Markets has been making a big push into
the ETF listing and trading space and last year said it would
pay ETF issuers to list their products on its exchange, ranging
from $3,000 to $400,000, depending on their level of trading
volume.
(Reporting by John McCrank; additional reporting by Trevor
Hunnicutt; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Marguerita Choy)