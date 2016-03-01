OSLO, March 1 Nasdaq Commodities, an Oslo-based
offshoot of Nasdaq Inc, will expand trade in European
energy derivatives, including UK gas and French power, it said
on Tuesday.
The new offerings will include Belgian, Spanish and Italian
power contracts, in addition to existing trade in German, UK and
Dutch derivatives, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
In gas, products will include Dutch TTF, German NCG, German
Gaspool, UK NBP, French Peg Nord, French TRS and Belgian ZEE
contracts.
"The initiative is introducing a new era for Nasdaq
Commodities as we mark our footprint throughout the major power
and gas markets in Europe," the exchange said in a statement.
The launch of the contracts is subject to successful testing
and regulatory approval, the exchange added.
Nasdaq Commodities also offers trade in carbon emission
allowances, tanker and dry cargo freight, fuel oil, iron ore and
seafood derivatives.
The exchange competes with Leipzig-based European Energy
Exchange (EEX) and the New York-based Intercontinental Exchange
(ICE), which also offer trading in various European
power and gas derivatives.
