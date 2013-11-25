By Jessica Toonkel and John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 25 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc
said on Monday Eric Noll, the exchange operator's top internal
candidate to replace Chief Executive Robert Greifeld, is leaving
to become president and chief executive of brokerage ConvergEx.
Noll will replace Joseph Velli, current CEO of ConvergEx,
which is owned by Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR and
Bank of New York Mellon, by the end of the year, ConvergEx said.
"This was a unique opportunity to be a CEO of an important
player in the market place," Noll said in an interview. He said
he was approached about the job in recent weeks and that he will
start at ConvergEx immediately.
Noll said there are no immediate plans for an initial public
offering or a sale of the firm.
"I am interested in going there to build a business, to grow
a business, to take advantage of opportunities," he said, adding
that ConvergEx's growth would be both organically and through
acquisitions under his leadership.
Nasdaq said it would assess both internal and external
candidates for Noll's replacement and that it plans to fill the
role near the end of the first quarter.
Tom Wittman, a former president of the Nasdaq OMX PHLX
options market who now manages all of Nasdaq's products and
pricing for U.S. equities and derivatives, is likely to fill
Noll's position, said two sources who wished to remain anonymous
because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
Brian Hyndman, senior vice president of global data products
at Nasdaq, could also be considered for the role, one of the
people said.
HOLE IN THE PLAN
Nasdaq has been at the center of a few high-profile problems
in the past couple of years, most recently in August, when all
Nasdaq stocks were halted for three hours due to a glitch in a
data-processing system run by the exchange operator. Last year
Nasdaq was in the spotlight after it botched Facebook Inc's
market debut, eventually agreeing to pay up to $41.6
million to firms harmed in the IPO and a $10 million fine to
regulators.
Noll was not directly responsible for either of those
incidents, but was still under pressure as a result of them,
numerous industry sources said.
The departure of Noll, who masterminded Nasdaq's $750
million purchase of electronic Treasuries-trading platform
eSpeed that closed in July, leaves a hole in Nasdaq's succession
planning process.
Nasdaq's board and its executives have been working on
succession planning with some urgency since early 2011 when
Adena Friedman, then chief financial officer, left to join
private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.
Greifeld had been positioning Friedman as his successor, and
her departure put a spotlight on the lack of depth in the
management bench.
There are a host of external candidates for the top job at
Nasdaq, Friedman included, though Greifeld has no immediate
plans to leave the company, sources told Reuters in September.
Besides Friedman, external candidates on the list include
Xavier Rolet, CEO of the London Stock Exchange ; Magnus
Bocker, CEO of the Singapore Exchange Ltd ; Craig
Donohue, former CEO of CME Group Inc, who is taking a
job at OCC, the clearinghouse for all U.S. stock options; Tom
Kloet, CEO of Canada's TMX Group Ltd ; and Chris
Concannon, formerly of Nasdaq and now a partner at trading firm
Virtu Financial.
Noll, an expert on market structure and a former Susquehanna
International Group executive, was hired by Nasdaq to replace
Concannon a little more than four years ago.
Fox Business Network reported earlier on Monday that Noll,
who heads execution services at Nasdaq, was leaving the company.