NEW YORK Aug 21 Citadel LLC urged regulators to
approve Nasdaq OMX Group's $62 million compensation
plan for firms harmed by Facebook's May 18 glitch-ridden
initial public offering.
Citadel's market making unit bought and sold over $3.8
billion worth of Facebook stock during the IPO and "incurred
losses protecting retail investors from the problems caused by
Nasdaq," the firm said in a letter to the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission on Tuesday.
Nasdaq filed its all-cash plan with SEC in July.
Regulations cap the exchange's liability at $3 million a
month for problems caused by technology issues, and the Facebook
accommodation plan would temporarily raise that amount.
"While the extent of exchange immunity from liability for
mishandling orders is an important and complex public policy
issue, we submit that any commission consideration of this issue
should be addressed at a later time," Citadel said.
Citadel lost around $30 million due to the IPO, a person
familiar with the situation previously told Reuters.