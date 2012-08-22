* Deadline for comment letters on Nasdaq plan is Wednesday
* Citadel bought/sold over $3.8 bln of Facebook stock during
IPO
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Aug 21 Hedge fund manager Citadel LLC
urged U.S. regulators to approve Nasdaq OMX Group's $62
million compensation plan for firms harmed by Facebook's
May 18 glitch-ridden initial public offering.
Citadel's market making unit bought and sold over $3.8
billion worth of Facebook stock during the IPO and "incurred
losses protecting retail investors from the problems caused by
Nasdaq," the firm said in a letter on Tuesday to the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Nasdaq filed its all-cash plan with SEC in July.
Regulations cap the exchange's liability at $3 million a
month for problems caused by technology issues, and the Facebook
accommodation plan would temporarily raise that amount, though
not to a level anywhere near the upward of $500 million lost by
the major retail market makers in the IPO.
"While the extent of exchange immunity from liability for
mishandling orders is an important and complex public policy
issue, we submit that any commission consideration of this issue
should be addressed at a later time," Citadel said.
Citadel lost around $30 million due to the IPO, a person
familiar with the situation previously told Reuters.
Wednesday is the deadline for interested parties to submit
comment letters to the SEC on Nasdaq's proposal.
The other top retail market makers involved in the IPO were
Swiss bank UBS AG, Knight Capital Group, and
Citigroup's Automated Trading Desk.
UBS said it lost more than $350 million when the lack of
timely order confirmations by Nasdaq caused UBS's internal
systems to re-enter orders multiple times.
A spokeswoman for UBS, which has said it may take legal
actions against Nasdaq to recover the full extent of its losses,
said the firm had no comment.
Knight said it lost $35.4 million due the IPO. A spokeswoman
at Knight said it is still unclear as to whether the firm will
formally comment on Nasdaq's reimbursement plan. A source
familiar with the firm's plans told Reuters Knight is likely to
accept Nasdaq's offer.
A spokesman for Citi, which sources have said lost around
$30 million, could not confirm if the firm would submit a
comment letter.
The all-cash $62 million reimbursement plan is $22 million
larger than Nasdaq originally proposed. The prior proposal was
made up mostly of trading rebates, which drew loud protests from
other exchanges and market makers.
Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat declined to comment.
Spokesmen for New York Stock Exchange operator, NYSE Euronext
, and No. 3 U.S. equities exchange, BATS, said their
companies did not plan to file comment letters with the SEC. A
spokesman for No. 4 exchange, Direct Edge, was not immediately
available for comment.
In a regulatory filing on Aug. 3, Nasdaq said it is the
subject an investigation by the SEC, as well as eight lawsuits
by investors and one by trading firms, for its role in
Facebook's problematic debut.
While Nasdaq said it believes the lawsuits are without
merit, it said it expects "to incur significant additional
expenses in defending the lawsuits, in connection with the SEC
investigation and in implementing technical changes and remedial
measures which may be necessary or advisable."