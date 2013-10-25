WASHINGTON Oct 25 The total value of the claims
that market makers can recover after suffering losses due to
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's botched handling of Facebook
Inc's initial public offering is $41.6 million, the
exchange operator said Friday.
The claims figure, which was calculated by Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, falls short of the $62 million that Nasdaq had
initially set aside to repay brokerages that lost money.
Nasdaq said the figure is lower in part because some claims
did not qualify for compensation under its plan. The main reason
for the lower figure, however, was because one firm opted to try
to recover funds through arbitration.