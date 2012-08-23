NEW YORK Aug 23 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's
proposed $62 million compensation plan for the fallout from the
Facebook IPO is "inadequate to address the magnitude of
Nasdaq's unprecedented failures", UBS Securities LLC said in a
letter to U.S. regulators.
UBS Securities, an arm of Swiss bank UBS AG, said
it alone lost over $350 million when the lack of timely order
confirmations due to Nasdaq technical malfunctions during the
IPO caused UBS's systems to re-enter orders multiple times.
UBS also said the types of claims for trading losses that
Nasdaq agrees to compensate "should be expanded to include the
full extent of losses caused by Nasdaq, and that the requirement
that participants in the program release other legitimate claims
they may have against Nasdaq is fundamentally unfair".
"Simply put, Nasdaq's proposal to pay $62 million in the
aggregate for all Facebook-related claims is woefully
inadequate," UBS said in the letter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission dated Aug. 22.