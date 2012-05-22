By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 22 The listing business of Nasdaq
OMX is in good shape despite the mistakes the exchange
operator made in the handling of Facebook's high-profile
initial public offering Friday, Chief Executive Robert Greifeld
said on Tuesday.
A technical glitch during the IPO of the social networking
giant delayed Facebook's market debut by half an hour and later
led to delays in order confirmations, frustrating traders.
"While clearly we had mistakes in the Facebook listing, we
still want to highlight the fact that it was the largest IPO
ever and on Friday of last week, we processed over 570 million
shares," Greifeld said at Nasdaq's annual shareholder meeting in
New York.
Greifeld said that on Monday, despite the publicity
surrounding the Facebook IPO's early trading glitches, hard
drive maker Western Digital switched over to Nasdaq from NYSE
Euronext's New York Stock Exchange.
The meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, was sparsely
attended and shareholders didn't ask any questions.