June 15 (IFR) - Much of the losses sustained by banks and brokers involved in the chaotic first-day's trading in Facebook stock were the result of market-makers filling orders from clients from their own books because they were unable to communicate properly with Nasdaq.

Reports suggest that losses from trading in Facebook shares on its stock exchange debut could reach close to US$500m. UBS is reported to have lost US$350m, although the bank will not confirm the magnitude of its losses, and the combined losses at Knight Capital, Citadel and Citigroup are believed to be close to US$100m.

Traders said the losses came about because trading desks, inundated by orders from investors but unable to secure efficient and timely executions via the exchange, chose to maintain essential relationships with large institutional customers and expose their own books by executing with clients.

Under normal circumstances, most trades coming from big institutions are done with the bank concerned taking no risk because it acts as a middleman, trading on the exchange on the client's behalf and charging a commission.

On that day, however, the circumstances were far from normal. Because Nasdaq's trading systems were misfiring, banks were not receiving confirmations that orders sent to the exchange had been received and executed.

In fact, it was not until 1.50 EST that the logjam of executions and order-confirmations was cleared and the exchange could be relied on.

Up to that point, market-makers had a choice of either refusing orders from clients (some smaller operations did so, traders said), or executing anyway and taking the risk on their own books.

One month on from the debacle, a trader at one Nasdaq member firm struggled to conceal his anger.

"Customers and sales-traders were screaming for fills - what was I supposed to do? We had to give fills off the book," the trader said, meaning that he filled orders against his firm's own trading book, rather than executing the trade on the exchange. This resulted in his firm sustaining losses.

"We were completely stuffed," he added.

The losses arose for two reasons. First, due to the difficulty in accurately controlling the size of accumulated positions in the chaotic conditions, traders were unwinding positions many minutes after taking them on, into a market that had moved significantly.

Second, the selling pressure increased as the day progressed as investors gave up on a first-day "pop" and market-makers found themselves sitting on considerable quantities of Facebook shares. This resulted in traders selling large numbers of shares once normal trading resumed after 1.50pm.

HARD TO EXPLAIN

Nonetheless, the large losses that had reportedly been racked up remain hard to explain. As stabilisation agent, Morgan Stanley was providing support at the US$38 issue price, meaning that the most firms could lose that day per share was the difference between the prices they paid and US$38 (not counting fees and commissions).

Given that the stock did not trade higher than US$45, that would mean market-makers would have had to have traded hundreds of millions of shares to build losses of over US$450m.

The volume on the debut was 580.6m shares. One possible explanation is that the brokers did not offload their entire positions on the day of the debut, hoping for a rebound in the share price. By the third trading day, the shares closed at just US$31.

Nasdaq is unmoved by the complaints of banks and brokers and has said it will only compensate those who sustained losses because of problems in the opening auction. It estimates that compensation will amount to US$40m.

A Nasdaq spokesman said the exchange would not compensate firms for "losses that resulted from affirmative decisions by members" or in other words, market-making.

Nonetheless, the brokers that were hit by losses are likely to pursue legal action. They will argue that they called on Nasdaq to halt trading when it became clear the problems were seriously having an impact on their ability to do business, but the exchange told them that the stock was trading normally.

A UBS statement acknowledged that the bank had sustained losses - though it refused to indicate how much - and that a month on, "we are continuing to consider avenues to recover our losses in this matter, but have not yet taken legal action".